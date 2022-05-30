Prayagraj youths taste success in UPSC exam

Few candidates from Prayagraj have tasted success in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2021, whose results were declared on Monday.

Atulesh Jha, a city lad has scored 131st rank in the civil services exam. He said his parents motivated him to achieve success. He said choosing the right subject, positive working and guidance of teachers was the ‘mantra’ of his success.

Atulesh who did his intermediate from Boys High School and BSc (honours) from Ramjas College, Delhi University was selected assistant commandant at ITBP in 2017.

However, instead of joining ITBP, he began preparing for civil services.

Atulesh’s father, Avadhesh is the head of department of Sociology at Hemvatinandan Bahuguna Postgraduate College, Naini in Prayagraj. Atulesh credited his father for his success and said the subject of sociology proved to be a key aspect in his success.

Atulesh’s mother, Mohini is an advocate at Allahabad High Court while his brother Anuj Pushpesh is also preparing for competitive exams.

Sharing his experience for the students preparing for competitive examinations, Jha said they should not feel disappointed if they don’t get selected in the first, second or third attempt.

“Instead, they should work on removing their shortcomings, take subject guidance and be positive,” he said.

Anshul Singh, 25, is another candidate who tasted success, securing 435th rank. Presently, she is working as commercial tax officer in the commercial tax department of the state government. Anshul’s father Kapil Dev Singh is RTO in Agra division.

A native of Georgetown locality of Sangam city, Anshul did graduation and post-graduation from Allahabad University. Anshul qualified in fifth attempt. In 2019, she had reached the interview round of the civil services but had failed to clear it. Her sister, Dr Bhumika Singh is a doctor (MD radiology). Anshul likes French language and her younger brother, Aniket Singh is also preparing for civil services.