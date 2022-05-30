Prayagraj youths taste success in UPSC exam
Few candidates from Prayagraj have tasted success in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2021, whose results were declared on Monday.
Atulesh Jha, a city lad has scored 131st rank in the civil services exam. He said his parents motivated him to achieve success. He said choosing the right subject, positive working and guidance of teachers was the ‘mantra’ of his success.
Atulesh who did his intermediate from Boys High School and BSc (honours) from Ramjas College, Delhi University was selected assistant commandant at ITBP in 2017.
However, instead of joining ITBP, he began preparing for civil services.
Atulesh’s father, Avadhesh is the head of department of Sociology at Hemvatinandan Bahuguna Postgraduate College, Naini in Prayagraj. Atulesh credited his father for his success and said the subject of sociology proved to be a key aspect in his success.
Atulesh’s mother, Mohini is an advocate at Allahabad High Court while his brother Anuj Pushpesh is also preparing for competitive exams.
Sharing his experience for the students preparing for competitive examinations, Jha said they should not feel disappointed if they don’t get selected in the first, second or third attempt.
“Instead, they should work on removing their shortcomings, take subject guidance and be positive,” he said.
Anshul Singh, 25, is another candidate who tasted success, securing 435th rank. Presently, she is working as commercial tax officer in the commercial tax department of the state government. Anshul’s father Kapil Dev Singh is RTO in Agra division.
A native of Georgetown locality of Sangam city, Anshul did graduation and post-graduation from Allahabad University. Anshul qualified in fifth attempt. In 2019, she had reached the interview round of the civil services but had failed to clear it. Her sister, Dr Bhumika Singh is a doctor (MD radiology). Anshul likes French language and her younger brother, Aniket Singh is also preparing for civil services.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics