Prayagraj:Two suspects in Phaphamau multiple murder case sent to jail

The two suspects in the multiple murder case are Shashi Patel, 24, of Sarai Bhogi Shivgarh and his cousin Rajneesh Patel, 24, of Iehra village were arrested and sent to jail, says a police official
Evidences have been found against both the suspects, say police. (File photo)
Updated on Dec 06, 2021 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj police on Monday sent two suspects to jail in connection with murder of four members of a Dalit family in Phaphamau’s trans-Ganga area, whose bodies were found at their home on November 24.

Circle officer of Soraon, Sudhir Kumar, said that the two suspects in the multiple-murder, Shashi Patel, 24, of Sarai Bhogi Shivgarh and his cousin Rajneesh Patel, 24, of Iehra village were arrested and sent to jail.

“Evidences have been found indicating that Shashi was in contact with the woman who was raped and killed. Some objectionable contents, including photographs of the woman, have been found in his mobile while most of her messages and chats in his mobile were deleted by him. Further investigation into the case to establish their involvement is underway,” the CO added.

The officials said that Shashi and the woman had an affair after they met at a coaching institute. However, Shashi was reluctant to marry the woman as she belonged to another community. Shashi planned to kill her when she started pressurizing him for marriage.

As per the plan, Shashi came to Phaphamau from Gurgaon where he worked in a private company. With the help of his cousin Rajneesh, he killed the woman and her other family members and then returned to Gurgaon the same night on November 21, they said.

