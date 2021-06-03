Pre-monsoon showers put dam levels at highest point in three years

PUNE Given the premonsoon rain that Pune has witnessed this summer season (March to May), the water level in all four dams is now “good”, as compared to the last three years.

Panshet dam, as of June 1, reported holdings at 37.11 per cent of full storage capacity, whereas Khadakwasla, is at 42.84 per cent.

As per data furnished by the water resources department, Temghar dam is 9.47 per cent full.

In 2020 and 2019, during the same time period, dam storage here was nil, as repair works were on.

However, this year, due to good rainfall in the ghat and catchment areas, dam have filled up.

As per IMD, from March to May in 2021, Pune received 145.4 mm of rainfall as opposed to the 38.8mm normally expected in the city.

HV Gunale, chief engineer of the water resources department, Pune division, said that due to the good rainfall, many farmers do not need any irrigation support for their crops.

“As there is good rainfall, water used is also less this time. Moreover, the catchment areas saw good rainfall, which has left the dams with good water storage ahead of the monsoon season,” said Gunale.

Irrigation department officials also noted that water from dams has been released twice this summer for irrigation. The water reaches the rural areas via the Mutha canal, ensuring Rabi crops get enough water during the summer season.

As of Thursday, there is 7.88 TMC of water in all the four dams, collectively. This is 27.05 per cent of the collective dam capacity.

In 2020, in the first week of June, there was 6.85 TMC of water in all four dams collectively, which was 23.52 per cent of collective capacity, said irrigation department officials.

As of Thursday, Khadkwasla has 0.85 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, Panshet has 3.95 TMC, Warasgaon has 2.73 TMC and Temghar has 0.35 TMC of water in storage.

Water storage in damns (as percentage of capacity)

Panshet

June 2021 -- 37.11

June 2020 -- 3.32

June 2019 -- 16.10

Varasgaon

June 2021 -- 21.34

June 2020 -- 21.92

June 2019 -- 8.45

Temghar

June 2021 -- 9.47

June 2020 -- 0

June 2020 -- 0

Khadakwasla

June 2021 -- 42.84

June 2020 -- 36.65

June 2019 -- 41.71