Preparations underway in Prayagraj to welcome Kanwariyas ahead of Sawan

Preparations have begun in full swing for the arrival of Kanwariyas, as the holy month of Sawan is set to begin from July 11. As part of the arrangements, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has instructed that all liquor shops along the Kanwariya route be covered with green curtains. Kanwariyas carrying holy water collected from River Ganga (File)

Dashashwamedh Ghat, one of the most frequented spots during Sawan, becomes a major hub for Kanwariyas. Traditionally, devotees collect Ganga water from this ghat and first offer it at the Dashashwamedh temple before proceeding towards Kashi.

In view of this, the district magistrate has directed the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation to ensure proper cleanliness around the ghat. He has also instructed that mobile toilets and adequate lighting be arranged at all major ghats.

To ensure safety, a team of divers will be deployed at every ghat, and deep-water barricading will be installed. Additionally, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Jal Police will be stationed at key points where Kanwariyas collect water from the Ganga.

Officials from the public works department (PWD), National Highways Authority, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) have been tasked with repairing all roads leading to major Shiva temples—including Dashashwamedh, Mankameshwar, Someshwar Mahadev, Padila Mahadev, Sujavandev, and Durvasa Ashram—within the next six days.

The DM also instructed the Municipal Corporation and Panchayati Raj officers to ensure thorough cleaning along all routes taken by Kanwariyas.

District excise officer Sushil Mishra confirmed that liquor shops along the Kanwariya route would be concealed with green fabric as a mark of respect for the pilgrims.

DM Ravindra Kumar Mandar reiterated that all necessary preparations for Sawan have been finalised, and officers have been directed to complete cleaning and road repair work around Shiva temples within the stipulated time frame.