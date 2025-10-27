Priest held for staging wife’s murder as suicide

New Delhi: A 40-year-old priest has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, and staging it as a suicide in northwest Delhi’s Tri Nagar on Sunday, police said.

The suspect allegedly used a scarf to hang the body from the fan while his 11-year-old daughter was asleep in the same room.

The priest then called the cops, claiming the woman hanged herself while he was asleep, police said.

A police officer said: “The woman was found lying on the floor. The marks on the neck were not from the scarf. It was very suspicious that the woman killed herself while two of their family members were sleeping in the same room.”

He added that the suspect, Dinesh Sharma, was questioned, and later confessed that he had killed the woman in the kitchen.

Another officer said Sharma used a “gamcha” and later a pillow to strangle the woman to death. “The couple would frequently argue over monetary and domestic issues. The two had a fight that night as well, which turned fatal.”

Bhisham Singh, DCP (Northwest) said the 40-year-old is a priest at a Shiv temple in Kanhaiya Nagar. The family had been living in that one-room kitchen apartment, owned by Shamra’s younger brother, for more than 10 years.

“The spot was inspected by the crime and forensics teams and a case of murder was registered” said the DCP.