Home / Cities / Others / Principally opposed to President’s rule, says SAD president Sukhbir
others

Principally opposed to President’s rule, says SAD president Sukhbir

Sukhbir added that there had been a major breach in PM security in Punjab with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi squarely responsible for it
SAD president Sukhbir said it should be left to Punjabis to teach the Congress government in Punjab a lesson by shunting it out. (HT Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir said it should be left to Punjabis to teach the Congress government in Punjab a lesson by shunting it out. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Tarn Taran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party was opposed to any move to impose President’s rule in Punjab. “The SAD is a strong votary of federalism and is principally opposed to Central measures like the imposition of President’s rule. It should be left to the Punjabis to shunt out this corrupt, scam-tainted government. This government has not only failed on all fronts, but is also incapable of maintaining law and order in the state,” he claimed.

Sukhbir added that a major security breach had occurred during the PM’s visit to the state, and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was squarely responsible for this. He added that it was condemnable that security lapses had not been identified and no action had been taken.

“The state should have given utmost importance to the security of the PM; this matter is not to be politicised,” he said, adding that the Congress government had politicised the state police force, leading to the current state of affairs. “The state has witnessed multiple change of officers at the top level, including state police chiefs, purely to satisfy the vendetta that the Punjab Congress has unleashed against the SAD. This has led to a paralysis in the chain of command. There is now politicisation of policing decisions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out