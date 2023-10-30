Priyanka Gandhi promises 500 subsidy per gas cylinder in Chhattisgarh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised to waive loans of women self-help groups (SHGs) and ₹500 subsidy per cylinder for cooking gas under a new scheme if her party comes in power again in Chhattisgarh. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in Khairagarh assembly segment in the poll-bound state, Vadra also promised 700 rural industrial parks, free treatment to victims of road accidents and free electricity up to 200 units

She further said that around 6,000 government higher secondary schools and high schools will be upgraded to Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools and if the Congress retains power.

Khairagarh is among the 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phased elections in the state on November 7. The remaining 70 constituencies will see voting in the second phase on November 17.

“If we come in power again in Chhattisgarh, the Congress will launch Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide ₹500 subsidy per gas cylinder,” Gandhi Vadra said addressing the rally.

Also Read |Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Jogi files nomination against Bhupesh Baghel from Patan

Later, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in a social media post said that the subsidy of ₹500 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of women.

“Tivara (a type of lentil) will be procured by the government at MSP (minimum support price)…The outstanding motor vehicle tax and penalty worth ₹726 crore till 2018 of more than 6,600 vehicle owners associated with the transport business will be waived,” Vadra added.

“Loans of self-help groups and the loans availed by women under the Saksham Yojna will be waived…Free treatment will be provided to the victims of road accidents and other sudden accidents under the Chief Minister’s Special Health Assistance Scheme,” she promised.

She said 700 new rural industrial parks will be established in the state which will take the number of such units to 1,000 as 300 are already operational.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, Vadra said the Centre has been snatching people’s assets but in Chhattisgarh, the state government has given it back to the people.

“… Baghel government has been giving your assets back to you through various schemes...But what is the Centre doing? They are snatching away the same assets and handing them over to big industrialists like Adani. Ports, airports, railways and PSU are being sold to industrialists at throwaway prices,” Vadra said.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed. There was a lot of publicity, but information was later received that it would not be implemented for 10 years. Publicity is being done but work is not being done on the ground. This is their politics,” she added.

Reacting on Vadra’s speech, the BJP claimed that the Congress is misleading the people of the state.

“The people of the state know what is happening. The Congress in 2018 manifesto promised four gas cylinders every year to each household but they have not done. Gandhi Vadra should first review their 2018 manifesto and should not mislead the people of the state,” said Sacchainand Upasane, BJP spokesperson.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. ...view detail