Process begins for recruitment of 917 asst profs in 321 govt-aided degree colleges

Process to kick-start new recruitment drive for assistant professors in 321 government-aided degree colleges of the state has begun in earnest.

The Directorate of Higher Education, UP has sent a notification of 917 posts of assistant professors of 37 subjects lying vacant in these institutions to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC). The Prayagraj-headquartered commission in turn has also released the advertisement for selection of the agency that would shoulder the responsibility of handling various aspects of the recruitment process as per the established norms, on Tuesday, informed a senior state higher education department official.

If all goes as per plan, online applications could be invited in July. The process of handling online applications, conducting the written test followed by interview of eligible qualifying candidates and finalization of the recruitment’s final result will be undertaken through the selected agency itself, he added.

The commission has sought applications from interested agencies by May 31. After the agency selection, preparations for receiving online applications and their processing are expected to take a month, officials shared.

UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi confirmed that the requisition of vacant posts has been received by the commission.

“After selecting the agency, preparations to start the process of receiving online applications in July would be undertaken by next month,” she added.

At present, recruitment is going on for 2001 posts of assistant professors in 47 subjects under advertisement number 50 in the commission. The final selection results of many subjects have been declared and colleges have also been allotted to the selected candidates. This recruitment will be completed by July, officials said.

Last time the commission had witnessed a technical problem in the online application receiving process of advertisement number 50. This time the commission plans to remove those shortcomings so that the online application process gets completed on time.