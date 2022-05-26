Process begins for recruitment of 917 asst profs in 321 govt-aided degree colleges
Process to kick-start new recruitment drive for assistant professors in 321 government-aided degree colleges of the state has begun in earnest.
The Directorate of Higher Education, UP has sent a notification of 917 posts of assistant professors of 37 subjects lying vacant in these institutions to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC). The Prayagraj-headquartered commission in turn has also released the advertisement for selection of the agency that would shoulder the responsibility of handling various aspects of the recruitment process as per the established norms, on Tuesday, informed a senior state higher education department official.
If all goes as per plan, online applications could be invited in July. The process of handling online applications, conducting the written test followed by interview of eligible qualifying candidates and finalization of the recruitment’s final result will be undertaken through the selected agency itself, he added.
The commission has sought applications from interested agencies by May 31. After the agency selection, preparations for receiving online applications and their processing are expected to take a month, officials shared.
UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi confirmed that the requisition of vacant posts has been received by the commission.
“After selecting the agency, preparations to start the process of receiving online applications in July would be undertaken by next month,” she added.
At present, recruitment is going on for 2001 posts of assistant professors in 47 subjects under advertisement number 50 in the commission. The final selection results of many subjects have been declared and colleges have also been allotted to the selected candidates. This recruitment will be completed by July, officials said.
Last time the commission had witnessed a technical problem in the online application receiving process of advertisement number 50. This time the commission plans to remove those shortcomings so that the online application process gets completed on time.
-
Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh
The body of a 25-year-old youth with deep injury marks was found in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. Salman Khan, had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a function at Veerapur. His kin launched a search when he did not return till late in the night. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body.
-
12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka
Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday. As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax. Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital.
-
Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response. Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
-
Two killed as van overturns, goes up in flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A man and a woman died and four people were injured when a van overturned and caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri on Wednesday, police said, adding that according to their preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a scooty. According to the police, the incident took place near Noorpur under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad.
-
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics