Project Alankar: 62 buildings of UP govt high schools, Inter colleges set for revamp

PRAYAGRAJ: The 62 dilapidated buildings of government high schools and Intermediate colleges located in different districts of the state would be reconstructed, repaired and renovated under the “Project Alankar” at a cost of ₹135 crore, said senior state education department officials.

The proposal of 62 school buildings had already been received by the Directorate of Education, Uttar Pradesh, and now a proposal in this regard would be sent to the designated committee constituted under the chairmanship of the state director of secondary education, to examine the proposal. After getting approval from the panel, the work would start, the officials said.

Additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla had sought a proposal on October 1 for the renovation and repair of the dilapidated buildings of the government-run schools, they added.

Confirming the development, district inspector of schools (DIOS), Prayagraj, RN Vishwakarma, said, “A list of six schools of Prayagraj district, which needed urgent reconstructions and repairs of their buildings, has been sent to the directorate.”

For this, a four-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the respective district magistrates in all districts with chief development officer as member, DIOS as member secretary and executive engineer of public works department as technical member.

Besides, a maximum of six schools of Prayagraj, five schools each from Kanpur Nagar, Meerut and Firozabad districts, and three each from Chitrakoot, Banda and Shahjahanpur districts too have been included in the list.

In Prayagraj, ₹2.65 crore for Government Girls’ Inter College, Katra, established in 1998 has been proposed while ₹3.91 crore for Government Girls’ Intermediate College (GGIC) Phulpur, established in 1962 along with ₹3.72 crore and ₹2.82 crore for Government Intermediate College (GIC)-Suruvadalapur and Beri established in 1980, respectively have been proposed.

Likewise, for GGICs-Saidabad and Dhanupur established in 1992, ₹61.50 lakh and ₹38.21 lakh, respectively, have been proposed for various works.

In these schools, drinking water facility, boundary wall and gate construction, cycle stand, solar plant, rainwater harvesting, wall, roof, floor, window and door repairs etc would be undertaken.