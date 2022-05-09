Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey seized

Published on May 09, 2022 07:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur have been seized, district magistrate Kanpur Neha Sharma said on Monday.

The estimated worth of properties seized is 67 crore.

“Illegal properties” of Dubey’s aide and finance handler Jai Bajpai would be demolished, the DM said.

Dubey was killed in 2020 in an encounter with UP-STF that took place after he had killed eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police and three sub inspectors, in an ambush in Bikru village in Kanpur (dehat).

After this incident, five of Dubey’s accomplices were killed in a police encounter, Dubey’s palatial was demolished and 30 people were arrested.

Among the properties seized by Kanpur administration include that of his 23 relatives. Of these 13 assets are immovable.

The confiscated assets are in the name of Vikas Dubey, his mother Sarla, wife Richa, younger brother Deepu and his two sons Akash and Shanu, officials said.

Kanpur district magistrate said letters have been sent to her counterparts in Lucknow and Kanpur dehat to appoint a tehsildaar as the receiver of these properties, which were seized on the basis of report of superintendent of police Kanpur Outer by order of DM’s court.

After this the administration was compiling the details of the government land the gangster had grabbed, officials said.

