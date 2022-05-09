Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey seized
Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur have been seized, district magistrate Kanpur Neha Sharma said on Monday.
The estimated worth of properties seized is ₹67 crore.
“Illegal properties” of Dubey’s aide and finance handler Jai Bajpai would be demolished, the DM said.
Dubey was killed in 2020 in an encounter with UP-STF that took place after he had killed eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police and three sub inspectors, in an ambush in Bikru village in Kanpur (dehat).
After this incident, five of Dubey’s accomplices were killed in a police encounter, Dubey’s palatial was demolished and 30 people were arrested.
Among the properties seized by Kanpur administration include that of his 23 relatives. Of these 13 assets are immovable.
The confiscated assets are in the name of Vikas Dubey, his mother Sarla, wife Richa, younger brother Deepu and his two sons Akash and Shanu, officials said.
Kanpur district magistrate said letters have been sent to her counterparts in Lucknow and Kanpur dehat to appoint a tehsildaar as the receiver of these properties, which were seized on the basis of report of superintendent of police Kanpur Outer by order of DM’s court.
After this the administration was compiling the details of the government land the gangster had grabbed, officials said.
Kengeri Bus Accident: Driver tells police, he was trying to avoid a pothole
Was the KSRTC bus accident on Sunday night under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru that injured 29 people caused by a pothole? The bus travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore with 45 passengers on board had collided with the Metro Pillar under a flyover after the driver lost control. 4 passengers were seriously injured and 25 others sustained minor injuries. Passengers in the bus also claimed the driver was overspeeding.
Customs dept seizes gold worth ₹26.45 lakh at Pune airport
Pune: The customs department sleuths have seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5. The gold, in the form of crude bangles and chains, is valued at ₹26.45 lakh. Both the passenger and the organiser at Pune (who had come to receive her at the airport) were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.
Angadia extortion case: Court grants bail to three police officers
Mumbai The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted bail to three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case registered by the LT Marg police station. The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate.
72-year-old gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 4 minors
Mumbai A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor girls residing in his neighbourhood. The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls. The family went to confront the accused but he denied the allegations.
Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts
Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George's Medical University on Monday. Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma.
