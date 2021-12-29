Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTU to start ‘Connect to Roots’ course for next-gen NRIs from Jan

The Punjab tourism department has launched this programme for NRIs and titled it Connect with Roots; major modules of the year-long certificate course will Punjabi language, culture and literature
The Connect to Roots course will be offered online in two semesters; though designed especially for NRIs, it will be open for all. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 11:24 PM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal

Jalandhar In a first-of-a-kind initiative, Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University is starting a one-year certificate course in Punjabi Language, Literature and Culture by January. The aim is to ensure that the younger generation of NRIs remain connected to their roots, as represented in Punjabi language, culture and literature

The university’s board of study, that vice-chancellor and secretary, state technical education department, Vikas Garg, heads granted in-principle approval to the course on Wednesday and sent it for the final nod to the varsity’s academic council. Though designed specially for NRIs, the course will be open for all. Other relevant details like fee etc, would also be finalised soon.

Head of department of humanities, languages and culture studies, Sarabjit Singh, said, “The one-year certificate course in Punjabi language, literature and culture will be offered online with two classes of two-hour on the module every week.” The timing and schedule will be based on the geography on the country of the majority of the participants.

The two-hour course will talk about the basics of Punjabi including alphabets, sentence formation, writing and listening, grammar and literature of Punjab and Punjabi language in the first semester. Punjabi culture and its diversification, along with Punjabi literature, will be covered in the second semester.

Sarabjit added, “We started in August and have designed the entire course, especially its content, to be taught in the course. The Punjab tourism department has launched this programme for NRIs and titled it ‘Connect with Roots’. We will also tie with the tourism department to promote the course.”

Sarabjit emphasised that the programme will be helpful for NRIs, as employability of participants will increase. “Punjabi newspapers, magazine, news portal and other businesses are expanding to western countries, where knowing Punjabi and Punjab’s culture is a major requirement.”

University registrar Jaspreet Singh said, “Being a technical university, we have signed many Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with international universities. A feedback that we consistently receive is running short-term courses for the NRI diaspora.

“We have finally initiated these courses and are going to start from January 2022. We hope that these courses will support our NRIs in their dream of ensuring that their next generation stays close to their roots,” added Jaspreet, who is also Jalandhar ADC (development).

Gagandeep Jassowal

A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories....view detail

