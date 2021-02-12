Public amenity space lease policy: Fadnavis suggests PMC to include tourism benefit

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been unable to make public the amenity spaces lease out policy draft as the Opposition has questioned its purpose. Now, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in his Thursday visit to PMC has suggested the civic administration to introduce tourism aspect in the policy and present it as a revenue generating model that will benefit all stakeholders.

With civic body polls slated to be held next year, Fadnavis visited the PMC headquarters and reviewed development projects.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders discussed the amenity spaces lease out policy issue with Fadnavis. BJP-ruled PMC has taken a wait and see stand regarding the policy draft as it fears challenge from civic activists and the public that could adversely affect the upcoming civic elections.

Fadnavis’s suggestion to PMC

During the meeting, Fadnavis said, “As per the drafted policy, PMC will not get a positive response in terms of revenue for 30 years of lease and it does not have the powers to lease out the amenity spaces for long term (99 years). PMC will have to forward the proposal to the state government urban development department for approval and it may take time to get the sanction.”

According to Fadnavis, during the BJP-Shiv Sena government, a provision was made in the tourism policy to allow municipal corporations to lease out amenity spaces on 99-year lease.

“There was no need to take permission from the state government,” he said.

BJP insists for long-term lease

Hemant Rasne, PMC standing committee chairman said, “As Fadnavis has suggested to seek for long-term lease for amenity spaces under the tourism policy, we have instructed the administration to look for this option. The amenity spaces will be rented out as per Pune Municipal Corporation Property Rent Rules-2008 (Milkat Vatap Niyamavali). The lease out period as per these rules is only 30 years. If we want to lease for longer period, we have to terminate the lease after 30 years and make a new contract every 30 years. It is a tiresome process and private firms will not show interest to take PMC properties on lease.”

Rajendra Muthe, deputy commissioner of estate and management department, said that long-term lease may get good response. “We will check the norms mentioned in the state government tourism policy and incorporate in the amenity spaces lease out policy draft,” he said.

Rate of lease

As per the policy draft, PMC has set lease rent of 125 per cent on Ready Reckoner. The rate of immovable property is based on market value and stamp duty charged as per Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958. The annual statement rate determined by the state government differs as per urban, influence and rural areas.

Development of amenity spaces

According to a civic official, development of amenity space may be carried out by the authority or the private developer may be allowed to develop as per priorities after getting the okay from the municipal commissioner. The priority for development of particular amenity, namely playground, garden, park, school, hospital, dispensary, fire brigade station, police station, electric substation, parking and other services, in residential areas shall be decided by the municipal commissioner. If the municipal commissioner is of the opinion that an amenity space is not required for the above mentioned purposes then the owner may be allowed to develop other amenities after getting the former’s approval.