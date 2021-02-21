Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

PUNE The district Saturday reported 847 new cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

This puts the district active cases count to over 9,217 and the progressive count at 3.99 lakh, out of which 3.81 lakh have recovered and 8,076 have been declared dead.

The department also reported eight new deaths on Saturday.

The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 189 new cases which took the progressive count to 99,596 and the death toll stood at 1,323 with two deaths reported on Saturday.

Pune rural reported 228 new cases with the progressive count at 95,876 while the deaths toll stood at 2,142 as one new death was reported.

The department reported that 2, 567 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.92 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.16%. Also, 6,281 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.93 lakh. Besides, 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52944. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.47%. Out of 1,56,52,742 laboratory samples 20,93,913 have been tested positive (13.38%) for Covid until February 20. currently, 2,28,060 people are in home quarantine and 1,610 people are in institutional quarantine.