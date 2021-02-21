Pune district crosess 4 lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district crossed the four lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as 1,172 new cases were reported in 24 hours.

The district also saw six deaths due to the infection, which puts the death toll at 8,082.

The district’s progressive count stands at four lakh, of which 3.82 lakh have recovered, and 10,321 active cases have been reported.

The district has crossed the three lakh figure on October 3, with another one lakh cases reported in 140 days.

The district has been witnessing a high spike in the number of new cases of Covid-19 for the past one week. With over 10,000 cases active, with patients undergoing treatment for the infection in either hospital or in home isolation, Pune district tops the state with most active cases. This is almost double Thane that has 5,983 active cases and Mumbai with 5,859 active cases.

As of Sunday, Pune city amounts to 50% of the cases in the district, with 2,04,422 cases, of which 640 were reported on Sunday.

One death was also reported which took the death toll to 4,564. PCMC reported 291 new cases which took its progressive count to 99,887. Three deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,326.

Pune rural reported 241 new cases which took its final count to 96,117. Two deaths were also reported which took the death toll to 2,144.