Pune hospitals claiming rise in number of ‘black fungus’ cases; state to give free treatment for Mucormycosis condition

PUNE Hospitals in Pune are now claiming a rise in the number of Mucormycosis cases, the treatment for which is costly.

Once a rare infection, Mucormycosis, commonly called the “black fungus” has now become an increasingly common complaint among patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In severe cases, the infection could lead to loss of eyesight and in rare cases, death.

Hospitals are also finding it difficult to admit such patients due to the non-availability of beds for non-Covid patients.

Sahyadri hospital is now seeing 40-50 black fungus cases a month across its four branches.

Dr Kailash Sant, ENT specialist at Sahyadri hospital said, “We are seeing an increasing number of cases from all over and the interiors of Maharashtra coming to Pune for treatment. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 should be vigilant as post-Covid Mucormycosis has become a cause of concern in the second wave. The mortality rate is almost 50% where the brain is involved and about 20% in nasal and orbital involvement. Judicious use of steroids in treatment of Covid-19 and strict control over blood glucose levels can bring down the risk of Mucormycosis.”

Doctors at Noble, where a patient underwent reconstructive surgery after losing his eye two weeks ago, said hospital has seen about 40 cases in the last one month alone.

Dr Abhishek Ghosh, a microvascular reconstructive surgeon from Noble hospital who treated the patient, said, “From mid-March to mid-April, we saw six to seven cases. Recently, in the last 30 days we have seen 30 to 40 cases of Mucormycosis. Around 80 per cent of people do well post treatment. Because of increased awareness, we are able to save a patient’s eyesight, as they are coming at early stages. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical in saving vision and life in such patients.”

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital said, “We are not able to admit more non-Covid19 patients due to unavailability of beds, but we are seeing a rising number of such patients.”

Ruby hall has about 15 such patients currently undergoing treatment. Also Rising Medicare hospital, Symbiosis Lavale hospital, Rao Nursing home and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital are all treating black fungus cases.

Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital said, “Currently there are three cases of Mucormycosis under treatment and we have seen 10 cases which came in in just the last two months. We also saw two deaths due to the infection.”

District administration does not have a count on how many such cases have been reported in the city. District health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said, “We do not have any such number on how many reported cases of Mucormycosis. However, the district task force has sent out an advisory to government hospitals to take all necessary precautions and seek administrative help when required.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra chapter welcomed the government decision to offer free treatment for Mucormycosis.

“It is known that this fungal infection of Mucormycosis is common in diabetics and in cases of Covid-19 treated by injudicious use of steroids. We, at IMA are making our members aware of the above facts and training them in proper treatment. We are sure that the government will show a similar proactive approach,” stated IMA in a press release issues on Tuesday.

Free treatment for Mucormycosis: Tope

In view of the costly treatment, the state government has decided to include expenses under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. “The treatment for Mucormycosis is costly. So the government has decided that Mucormycosis patients will be treated for free under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana,” said Maharashtra health Minister Rajesh Tope speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

According to the health minister, 2,000 cases have been reported and eight people have died of this infection in the state so far. “We are making special wards for these patients. An awareness campaign to educate people about the infection will also be organised while government is planning to procure drugs to treat the infection,” Tope said.

“The incidence of Mucormycosis among corona patients with uncontrolled diabetes is on the rise and the state government has decided to procure 0.1 million injectable vials effective against the disease. A request has been made to Haffkine Institute for the same and the procurement process will be carried out by issuing a tender,” he said.

Mucormycosis – keep black fungus at bay

Infection mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness, commonly known as low-immunity status or immune compromised individuals.

Early signs include headache, facial numbness, nasal stuffiness, reduced vision, vision loss, inability to open the eye and redness in the eye.

If you notice any symptoms, immediately visit doctor for diagnostic nasal endoscopy examination. Mucormycosis is seen in the deep areas of the nose and sinuses (as blackish discoloured mucosa), which may not be visualised by conventional methods of nose examination.

Early diagnosis with MRI &CT scan of nose, sinuses, jaw bones, orbit and brain will formulate treatment protocol.

This will include early administration of antifungal drugs, tight control of blood sugar level , plus timely intervention by endoscopic radical debridement surgery to reduce fungal load from sinuses.

Treatment consists of tight control of blood sugar levels (daily basis) and maintaining normal function of kidneys and other organs.

However in instances where the disease is detected late and involves eye/ jaw bones, extensive surgery may be the only choice and can result in disfigurement of face.

In some cases the treatment may involve a multidisciplinary approach and involve a physician, diabetologist, infectious disease expert, microbiologist, ENT endoscopy surgeon, eye surgeon, oral surgeon, neuro physician, nephrologist and neurosurgeon.

The mortality rate is almost 50% where the brain is involved and about 20% in nasal and orbital involvement. Judicious use of steroids in treatment of Covid-19 and strict control over blood glucose levels can bring down the risk of Mucormycosis." Doctors at Noble, where a patient underwent reconstructive surgery after losing his eye two weeks ago, said hospital has seen about 40 cases in the last one month alone. Dr Abhishek Ghosh, a microvascular reconstructive surgeon from Noble hospital who treated the patient, said, "From mid-March to mid-April, we saw six to seven cases. Recently, in the last 30 days we have seen 30 to 40 cases of Mucormycosis. Around 80 per cent of people do well post treatment. 