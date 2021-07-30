Pune metro’s trail run in Kothrud a success; commercial ops this Nov: Maha-Metro

PUNE Friday, July 30 is the day the Pune Metro finally got on the track for an official public trial,

Maha-Metro believes that commercial operations will begin from November this year and took a major step in that direction with the trail run of the Pune Metro between Vanaz and Ideal colony in Kothrud on Friday morning.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar flagged off the run in the presence of Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) and Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe.

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “We are planning to start commercial operations by November this year on priority sections. Vanaz to Garware stretch is 75 per cent complete and PCMC to Kasarwadi is ready. The commercial operations would happen on these two sections.”

Three metro coaches made the trial run on Friday and over the next few days, further technical drives will be made.

Speaking at the test run Ajit Pawar said, “Considering Covid-19, we took held this trial run early in the morning to avoid crowds. Pune Metro has been completed in record speed and will serve citizens soon. It will be one more attraction in the city.”

Pune Mayor Mohol said, “A dream has come true as the Metro runs in the city.”

With the BJP in power at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the plan is to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration, which the BJP hopes to have before the municipal elections later in the year.

Not to be left out of the euphoria, the Congress also issued a statement on Friday, saying, “The metro was approved in our tenure. We gave the nod for it.”

The NCP has claimed that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar pushed the project through, while the BJP adds, “The project work started in our tenure and we successfully built the metro in the city.”