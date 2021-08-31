Pune monsoon break: Second lowest rainfall recd in Aug for a decade

PUNE Pune has reported 40.6 mm rainfall in August, against the normal forecast rainfall of 122.3mm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

As per the weather forecasters, this means Pune city got only 1/3 of its normal August rainfall this year, the second-lowest received since 2011.

The lowest rainfall received by Pune in August was reported in 2015, at 24.7 mm.

IMD also noted that August rainfall across India is at an all-time historical low this year.

In August, India reported a total of 195.9mm of rainfall, which amounts to a 24.1 per cent deficiency. IMD sources, remaining anonymous, said that August 2021 may be one of the driest Augusts in recorded history, since 1901.

Pulak Guhathakurta, head, Climate Research Division, IMD Pune, said that on an average there has to be 10 days of rainfall in August for Pune city.

“The definition of rainy days includes a minimum of 2.5 mm of rainfall each day. There has been significantly less rainfall in August, not just in Pune, but across India, because of two monsoon breaks in August. There were no weather systems active during these breaks which led to significantly less rainfall in August,” said Guhathakurta.

Across Maharashtra as well, IMD has reported a deficiency of 38 per cent in August. The state reported 178.6 mm of rainfall against a normal forecast of 286 mm.

Pune district received 83.3mm rainfall in August, which is 62 per cent less than the normal forecast of 219.6 mm rainfall.

As per IMD, Maharashtra gets its maximum rainfall in July, which amounts to 33 per cent of the Southwest Monsoon for the state, rainfall followed by rainfall in August, which is normally at 28 per cent of the overall monsoon rainfall received.

In September, rainfall activity in Pune city is likely to start. IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies along with very light rainfall till the end of this week.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, IMD Pune, said, “Till September 4, the rainfall activity will be isolated to very light to light rainfall across Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada.”