Pune parents reluctant to send children for offline coaching classes

PUNE As schools in the city reopened, online, on Monday, private coaching classes have also re-started, in person, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Owners and operators of the private classes, however, claim that parents are not willing to send their children for offline classes, due to a fear of Covid infection.

Several discounts are currently on offer, especially for students appearing for CETs and for those in Class 11 and above.

“We have started classes for students and initially we are urging parents to allow students to join the offline classes. Around 60 per cent of the parents are not willing to send their children to class. So it won’t be completely offline, we are going to have online classes as well. For class 10 students who are going to give the new CET exams for admission to Class 11, our classes will be free. But, till we get the syllabus of this CET exam, classes will not be started,” said Prof Kedar Takalkar, founder director of Takalkar Classes.

Another private class owner, Prof Sandeep Bendre, said, “We take from Class 5 to Class 12 for all subjects. Students are already overburdened by online classes. It is good that private offline classes are allowed. We will call our students in batches on alternate days. Teachers will take the same topic and subject for two days for separate batches”

Payal Khatri, a parent, said, “My daughter has gone to Class 9 this year and her school is going to start from June 15. Along with the online school classes, we are planning for her to join private coaching classes for science and mathematics. We won’t send her immediately for physical classes and risk infection. We will see after couple of months as per the Covid situation.”