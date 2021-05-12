Pune Railway division’s smooth handling of “oxygen express” allows city to breathe easier for the future

PUNE At 12.30 am on Wednesday, a goods train carrying oxygen tankers stopped near a ramp built at the Loni railway station.

This first train carrying oxygen tankers, four, had arrived in Pune from Angul, Orissa.

Total liquid oxygen of 55.04 metric tonnes arrived in these tankers and was escorted by police and RTO officials to an oxygen plant in Chakan.

“It took us around 1.5 hours to unload the tankers from the train, as initially air was filled into tyres of each tanker. The weight of each tanker is huge. Each tanker came onto the ramp and was safely unloaded,” said Vijaykumar Chobe, upper tehsildar,

Chobe added, “We are still in very much need of oxygen supply, not only Pune, but for other districts in the Pune division. As of now all four tankers will go to Chakan where the liquid oxygen will be unloaded and stored.”

Currently, daily, 325 metric tonnes of oxygen is needed for Pune district. This is supplied through oxygen coming from Gujarat and Karnataka, and oxygen manufactures within Pune district. Also, 30 tonnes of oxygen supplied by France of 40 tonnes was given to Pune district by the state government.

Renu Sharma, Pune divisional railway manager said, “The railways role in this oxygen tankers movement is only as a transporter. These tankers on the train came from Angul, Odisha, and were given a green corridor with a preference on the route to reach Pune. As the tankers were fully loaded, the speed of the train was kept to around 60 kmph. To unload the four tankers at Loni railway station, a special ramp was built within two days. After this first experience of unloading oxygen tankers, Pune division is fully prepared for further any such operations, either at Loni or Khadaki railway station.”