Pune rural police official booked for attempting suicide

PUNE An official attached to the Pune rural police was booked for attempting suicide on the campus of Pune rural superintendent office on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by assistant police inspector Maruti Shinde of Pune rural police control room.

The 30-year-old was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital and was reported to be stable, according to assistant police inspector SD Pawar of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case.

“There was a case under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code that was registered against him at Manchar police station a few days ago. That may be the reason,” said API Pawar. The case against him is under investigation.

A case under Section 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station.