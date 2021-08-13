Pune schools set for virtual I-Day celebration

PUNE On August 15, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the celebration in schools across the city will be limited to virtual platforms.

Different schools from the city noted that only a limited staff will be present in school on August 15 for the flag hoisting ceremony.

Neelam Chakrabarty, principal, Delhi Public School, said that the school conducted a week-long celebration ahead of August 15.

“On Friday, teachers had dressed up as freedom fighters and shared the contribution of these freedom fighters with the students. On August 15, there will be flag hoisting at the school followed by a cultural programme. This programme will be telecast ‘live’ on the school’s YouTube channel for students,” said Chakrabarty.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal at SNBP International School, Rahatani, said that the school planned a week-long celebration with various activities for the students.

“As a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative we had an arrangement with the Lion’s Club. We had collected participation fees from students. The total amount which was collected was then sent to the Lion’s Club. As an Independence Day initiative, this amount will be used to help those in need during this pandemic. We have collected around ₹60,000 from students,” said Venkatraman.

Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, vice-chairperson, Vibgyor Group of Schools, said that the school will be running a platinum informative series.

“This series will acknowledge 75 of Vibgyor’s academic and non-academic achievers on the social media pages of the schools. As we celebrate our Independence Day, it is indeed the dawn of a new era in education with the eagerly awaited implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP),” said Kerawalla.