Punekars make Ganesh idols at home to keep Covid threat at bay

PUNE With the Covid threat still in the air, and to avoid going crowded places in the city, citizens are re-creating their observances and celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 10.The Ganesh festival will end on September 21 and Punekars have increasingly opted to make their own idols this year.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has not allowed the setting up of stalls to sell idols of Ganpati on roads, to avoid crowds.

“Last year with Covid at its peak, we decided to make a Ganesh idol of shadu mati (clay) at home. It was my first attempt and I made a small idol,” said Trupti Marne, a housewife and resident of Kothrud.

This year she pre-planned the making of a colourful Ganesh idol.

“On August 28, I will start making the idol. It takes two-three days to dry the structure completely. Once it is dried , one can colour it. Between August 1-3, I will colour it so our Idol will be ready before the chaturthi,” said Marne.

Making the idol at home has increased family bonding time for many.

“Me and my son have decided make the Ganesh idol at out home. Our society has decided to not have a Ganesh idol due to the Covid threat. I used to do eco-friendly decorations in our society every year. My father used to make Lord Ganesh from shadu mati. Now I will be doing it for the first time,” said Namrata Jawale, a Balewadi resident.

“The last one-and-a-half year was tough for all of us. Because of the pandemic, there are restrictions. So this year we decided to do everything at home. We decided the theme, and went shopping for all the required material to make an eco-friendly Ganpati,” added Jawale, who has already completed the basic idol.

“Our Ganesh idol is drying. My son is going to decorate it with natural colors and some ornaments and natural flowers,” added Jawale.

Seema Pradhan, a 65-year old retired teacher who was fond of paintings was urged by her son Bhushan Pradhan, an actor to make an idol of shadu mati this year.

“Being a teacher by proffession, I never got time to celebrate the Ganesh festival with complete devotion. In 2016, I was told my son to make an idol for our home, from then on, I started to make the idol at home,” said Pradhan, who has also received orders of 12 of his clay idols this year.

“During lockdown in 2020, while I was making the idol, my 85-year old mother wanted me to do it as a business. She passed away last December and in her memory, for the first time, I took orders ,” added Pradhan, who decotes seven hours a day to making the idols.

“I close my eyes and seek his blessing before making the idol. Moulding it properly gives satisfaction ,” added Pradhan.