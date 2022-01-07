Punjab asks Covid-hit families to move DC office for financial relief

Chandigarh To provide financial relief to Covid-19 affected families of the state, the Punjab government has asked such families to submit applications to their deputy commissioner’s office at the earliest.

A spokesperson of the revenue and disaster management department said ₹50,000 will be provided to legal heirs of the victims of coronavirus pandemic. “The affected families should submit their applications (representations) to the DC office of their district to get the monetary assistance,” the spokesperson said. The state government had made an announcement of providing ex gratia compensation of ₹50,000 to families of all those who lost their lives to coronavirus in the state in October 2021.