Punjab assembly elections: Gabria to be SAD candidate from Ludhiana South

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will again be fielding former cabinet minister Hira Singh Gabria from Ludhiana South constituency during the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

The 74-year-old veteran leader had lost two assembly elections in 2012 and 2017 respectively, the first against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Bains from Atam Nagar constituency and thereafter against Bains’ elder brother Balwinder Singh Bains from Ludhiana South constituency.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, during his previous visit to the city, had announced candidates from nine constituencies of Ludhiana district, but left the South constituency hanging.

Former mayor Hakam Singh Giaspura’s son Jaspal Singh Giaspura and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha were also in the race, but it was Gabria who finally clinched the ticket.

Before offering the seat to Gabria, SAD pacified the disgruntled elements and appointed two-time councillor Jaspal Giaspura as the leader of opposition in the municipal corporation (MC) general hHouse.

Gabria, who had once acted as a patron for Bains brothers and paved way for their induction in SAD, is now considered to be their biggest political opponent. He has been among those who have been aggressively attacking Simarjit Bains over the rape charges against the latter.

Earlier, the party was planning to field Gabria’s son Rakhwinder Singh from the South constituency, but the decision was changed after inputs from workers in the area, said sources. Gabria is believed to enjoy a considerable hold on the Dalit and Ramgarhia population living in the area.

When contacted, Gabria said SAD has the best chance of winning the election. “People are fed-up of Congress and the ongoing circus in the party. People of both South and Atam Nagar constituencies have realised that Balwinder Bains and his brother Simarjit Bains have amassed a lot of wealth but done nothing for people of the area. People are pinning their hopes on SAD to usher in an era of progress and development. I am thankful to the party for offering me a ticket so that I can serve the people here,” said Gabria.