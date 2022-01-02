Punjab BJP president reviews readiness for Modi’s January 5 Ferozepur rally

Amritsar State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma visited Amritsar on Sunday to take stock of preparations for the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Ferozepur on January 5. He was accompanied by BJP national secretary and Punjab co-incharge Dr Narender Singh Raina and former national BJP vice-president, and Amritsar Lok Sabha in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna.

Ashwani Sharma addressed an organisational meeting held at the district BJP office, Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Smarak, under the chairmanship of BJP district president Suresh Mahajan. “PM Narendra Modi has a special attachment with Punjab and Punjabis and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of the state and BJP workers regarding his Ferozepur rally. “Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Ferozepur will be a historic rally and a lesson for the opposition,” Sharma claimed.

Sharma called upon workers to reach the rally in large numbers, claiming that this rally would lay the foundation of BJP’s victory in the assembly polls.

“The issues of drug addiction, unemployment, corruption, protection of women were prevalent even 20 years ago and have not been resolved. Political parties have been fooling the people by giving hollow promises, free announcements, guarantees etc. just to garner votes. “We will fulfil Punjab’s dream of being a drug-free and corruption-free state. Industry and employment will also be created,” he claimed.

