Home / Cities / Others / Punjab BJP president reviews readiness for Modi’s January 5 Ferozepur rally
others

Punjab BJP president reviews readiness for Modi’s January 5 Ferozepur rally

Sharma added that Modi had a special attachment for Punjabis and the BJP rank and file was eagerly awaiting this visit; he also exhorted all residents to reach the rally venue on January 5.
Punjab BJP state president Ashwani Sharma has claimed that Modi’s rally in Ferozepur will be a historic once. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Punjab BJP state president Ashwani Sharma has claimed that Modi’s rally in Ferozepur will be a historic once. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma visited Amritsar on Sunday to take stock of preparations for the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Ferozepur on January 5. He was accompanied by BJP national secretary and Punjab co-incharge Dr Narender Singh Raina and former national BJP vice-president, and Amritsar Lok Sabha in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna.

Ashwani Sharma addressed an organisational meeting held at the district BJP office, Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Smarak, under the chairmanship of BJP district president Suresh Mahajan. “PM Narendra Modi has a special attachment with Punjab and Punjabis and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of the state and BJP workers regarding his Ferozepur rally. “Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Ferozepur will be a historic rally and a lesson for the opposition,” Sharma claimed.

Sharma called upon workers to reach the rally in large numbers, claiming that this rally would lay the foundation of BJP’s victory in the assembly polls.

“The issues of drug addiction, unemployment, corruption, protection of women were prevalent even 20 years ago and have not been resolved. Political parties have been fooling the people by giving hollow promises, free announcements, guarantees etc. just to garner votes. “We will fulfil Punjab’s dream of being a drug-free and corruption-free state. Industry and employment will also be created,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out