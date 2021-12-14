Punjab cabinet nod to calling applications for 25,000 EWS houses

Chandigarh Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved the inviting of applications for allotment of 25,000 economically weaker section (EWS) category houses that the urban development authorities will construct. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired the meeting at the Punjab Bhawan.

The applications for these dwelling units, each with a carpet area of 30 square metre, would be invited from EWS families, which do not own a dwelling unit. Allotment will be through a lottery system, Channi told reporters after the meeting with food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accompanying him.

At present, 397 acre is available for EWS housing with all development authorities and WAPCOS Ltd, a public sector undertaking, has been engaged for this project for end-to-end execution. On March 9, the cabinet had approved the EWS Housing Policy.

Tax exemption for autos, mini-buses

To give relief to transport sector, reeling from financial losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the cabinet approved exemption from the Motor Vehicle Tax to contract carriage vehicles (up to 16-seater), buses of religious organisations and stage carriage buses (up to 35 seaters). Rates would be reduced from ₹30,000 to ₹20,000 per bus per year for all types of stage carriage buses (up to 35 seats, private/STUs). The 5% annual increase in the rate of Motor Vehicle Tax will also be withdrawn. Nearly 60,000 three-wheeler and taxi owners are expected to benefit.

It also decided to reduce 10% simple interest plus 3% penal interest on outstanding dues of developers such as EDC to 8.5% compounded annually in urban development authorities. The normal and penal rates of interest will also drop to 7.5% compounded annually, and 10% compounded annually for new as well as ongoing projects, a spokesperson added.

Creation of 775 jobs in 28 health institutions

The cabinet approved creation of 775 posts, including senior medical officers, medical officers, staff nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians etc by upgrading 28 health institutions, besides giving nod to a Trauma Centre at Community Health Centre at Morinda.

Of these, 69 new posts across cadre will be created at Trauma Centres in Pathankot and Jalandhar. Also, 50 posts will be abolished as per department norms upon upgrade of these health institutions. Creation and filling of 513 new posts has been approved to operationalise the newly-built Central Jail at Sri Goindwal Sahib.

229 govt schools to be upgraded

The cabinet also approved upgrade of 229 schools to improve access to school education and ensure that students do not have to travel long distances. The decision has been taken in the wake of requests from gram panchayats and municipal councillors. To ward off unnecessary litigation, the cabinet also decided to allot residential plots up to 300 square yards to 450 families/occupants of built up houses/plots who have been residing for long in Urban Estate Phases 2 and 3, situated in Preet Nagar, Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Ajit road etc in Bathinda on “as is where is basis” on 29 acre of acquired land of the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) by charging the cost of land and development charges in lump-sum.

Foodgrain labour and cartage policy

In view of the procurement season that begins from April 1 next year, the cabinet has approved the Punjab Food Grains Labour and Cartage Policy and the Punjab Food Grains Transportation Policy, 2022, for labour and cartage and transportation of food grains from mandis to its storage points. The labour and cartage work, besides transportation of foodgrains, would be allocated through a competitive and transparent online tender system.

Commission for general category

The CM also announced that the state government has decided to set up a commission to address issues that general category residents are facing. The matter will be put up before the state cabinet in its next meeting on Thursday for approval, Channi added.