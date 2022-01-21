Punjab CEO seeks home dept report after Cong plaint against Patiala IG

Patiala Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju has sought a report from the state’s department of home affairs and justice after a complaint against Patiala range inspector general of police (IGP) Rakesh Aggarwal.

In the four-page complaint that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) had submitted, the party says that Aggarwal served as the head of security of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and was his close aide.

“The Congress is of the opinion that if Amarinder or any of his family members contest from Patiala, there cannot be fair elections, if Aggarwal continues to be posted in Patiala. Therefore, in the interest of fair conduct of polls, Aggarwal is liable to be transferred with immediate effect,” says the complaint that Prashant Sharma, coordinator, All-India Congress Committee (AICC), legal cell, has filed. The complaint adds that after the elevation of Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM, Aggarwal was removed as the CM’s security head.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had recently deputed Aggarwal as IG (Patiala range), post the imposition of the model code of conduct.

