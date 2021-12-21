{Punjab DGP appointment} UPSC meeting today, confusion as state seeks change in cut-off date

Chandigarh On the eve of the crucial meeting of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in New Delhi on Tuesday on the appointment of a regular Punjab director general of police (DGP), confusion prevails on the cut-off date to be considered for the selection of names of police officers on the panel.

Even though, the state and the UPSC had mutually agreed on the date as October 4, the state government wrote to the UPSC last week (December 18) asking that the cut-off date be consider as September 30. It is not clear whether the UPSC will consider this request or not. Punjab chief secretary will be part of the meeting, after which the UPSC will select three candidates and send this panel to the state government to appoint one of them as the DGP.

The cut-off date of October 4 was agreed upon as the vacancy was created on this date with the removal of then DGP Dinkar Gupta, after the Charanjit Singh Channi led dispensation took over. Sources claimed that now, the date of September 30 has been requested, after Sidhararth Chattopadhyaya was made the officiating DGP in a midnight decision.

Chattopadhaya is scheduled to retire on March 31, and considering October 4 as the cut-off date takes him out of the regular DGP race, as he will be left with less than six month of service, one of the major guidelines for appointment to the post. A senior government admitted that the request for the revised cut-off date of September 30 was sent on Saturday.

“Once the date was fixed, only then was the meeting called for December 21. The state has also admitted to considering October 4 as the cut-off date due to the vacancy arising on this date,” a senior UPSC functionary said.

A senior state government official also confirmed that it was only after fixing October 4 as the cut-off date that the revised list of seven officers was sent to the UPSC.

The seven officers on the list were 1987-batch Dinkar Gupta; BK Bhawra; Parbodh Kumar and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota (1988-batch); Sanjeev Kalra and Parag Jain (1989-batch) and BK Uppal (1991-batch).

In the initial panel, based on September 30 cut-off, names of Chattopadhyaya, Rohit Chaudhary (1988 batch) and MK Tiwari were also on the list.