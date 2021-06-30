Punjab DGP calls for synergy between BSF, police to counter drone threat

Stressing on the need to carry out evidence-based and pro-active policing, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday assured total support to the Border Security Force (BSF) to counter the drone operations at Punjab borders.

“It was in September 2019, that the use of drones for smuggling weapons was first established in Amritsar and since then, such flying machines and delivery platforms are being used frequently for smuggling of drugs and weapons, and now, the terrorist attack in Jammu using drone has become another major security concern,” said Gupta adding that more than 60 drone sightings have been reported by the BSF, Punjab Police and the people of the state over the last 20 months.

The DGP was in Gurdaspur for a high-level meeting with senior officials of BSF and Punjab Police deployed in the Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts. ADGP internal security RN Dhoke, IG border range SPS Parmar and DIG BSF Prabhakar Joshi, along with about 8 BSF Commandants among others were present in the meeting.

Giving a call for total synergy and teamwork between BSF and Punjab Police, he said that it was high time that both the elite forces worked as one and activated good-old human intelligence by gathering and sharing real-time information.

He asked the BSF officials to share sector-wise inputs of movements of suspected persons with the Punjab Police so that they can keep a sharp vigil on their activities and ensure penal action against such elements.

The DGP directed the SSPs of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot to list out border villages and develop a robust intelligence network by ensuring close collaboration between the police, public, Guardians of Governance, NGOs etc in every village so that they promptly notify about any criminal activity taking place in their villages.

He also gave instructions to increase the police checkpoints, especially at night, in their respective jurisdictions and ensure checking of maximum vehicles.

DGP Dinkar Gupta also ordered the SSPs to list out and take action against all the proclaimed offenders (POs), bail jumpers and absconders in NDPS Act, Arms Act and UAPA. He also directed them to ramp up the drug recoveries.