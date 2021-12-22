Punjab DGP shielding sexual harassment accused: Ferozepur MLA

Bathinda Congress MLA from Ferozepur Parminder Singh Pinky on Tuesday accused the state police chief Siddharth Chattopadhyaya of shielding an accused of sexual harassment

“The accused is wanted by the police in a serious offence. The DGP, however, is accessible to the offender and has been unfair to a victim of a sexual harassment,” Pinky alleged, adding that we would meet chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and would request him to scrutinise call detail records (CDR) of the Punjab DGP to check if he was in constant touch with the accused, Varinder Pal Singh, a businessman from Ferozepur City.

“Chattopadhyaya should be removed from the top post for trying to influence the investigation,” the MLA added, addressing reporters after meeting the Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans on Tuesday. The victim was by his side.

In October last year, a case was registered against Varinder Pal at the Kulgarhi police station, on the intervention of the Punjab State Women Commission. He was charged under Section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act, 354 (to outrage modesty), 304-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and other sections of the IPC. Varinder Pal has not been arrested yet.

The victim alleged that the police had been trying to hush up her complaint of sexual harassment since Chattopadhyaya took charge as the state DGP. Chattopadhyaya did not respond to HT’s repeated calls and messages to get his comment on the MLA’s allegations.