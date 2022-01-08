Punjab dithers on naming regular DGP

Chandigarh Two days after the Punjab government received the panel of three names of officers from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment of one of them as the state’s regular director general of police (DGP), there is indecision within government ranks.

The UPSC’s three names are 1987-batch IPS Dinkar Gupta, 1987-batch IPS VK Bhawra and 1988-batch officer Prabodh Kumar. The government’s inability, even failure, to take a call on one of these names is due to the fact that it is unsure if the incumbent, acting DGP S Chattopadhyaya, should be replaced. The fact that he ‘dared’ to order the registration of a First-Information Report (FIR) against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia is a big plus in his favour, in the government’s books.

A senior government official added Bhawra was likely to be the final pick, due to various reasons, but lack of consensus between the chief minister’s office and the state home minister’s office complicated matters. Another senior functionary in the CMO said the final decision may take a few days more.