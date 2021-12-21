Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab exempts 40,000 outstanding VAT, CST cases

CM Charanjit Singh had announced the exemption of these Punjab VAT CST cases at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Ludhiana
The state taxation department has said that for now, this exemption on VAT, CST was available to 40,000 cases. (HT file photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday decided to exempt around 40,000 statutory form-related outstanding cases under central sales tax/value added tax (VAT), of over 48,000 cases for financial years 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced the decision at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Ludhiana in November.

A spokesperson of the state taxation department said the department had completed assessment in the remaining 8,500-odd cases for FY 2014-15 and initiated the process to settle these cases by asking traders to deposit just 30% of the tax liability. Giving more relief, they will only have to deposit 20% of the tax liability during the current fiscal and the balance 80% by the end of next financial year.

The spokesperson added that taxation department had also initiated a process for faceless administration of the GST and the VAT, under which traders and industrialists do not have to be physically present before taxation officers.

