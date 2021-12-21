Punjab exempts 40,000 outstanding VAT, CST cases

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday decided to exempt around 40,000 statutory form-related outstanding cases under central sales tax/value added tax (VAT), of over 48,000 cases for financial years 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced the decision at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Ludhiana in November.

A spokesperson of the state taxation department said the department had completed assessment in the remaining 8,500-odd cases for FY 2014-15 and initiated the process to settle these cases by asking traders to deposit just 30% of the tax liability. Giving more relief, they will only have to deposit 20% of the tax liability during the current fiscal and the balance 80% by the end of next financial year.

The spokesperson added that taxation department had also initiated a process for faceless administration of the GST and the VAT, under which traders and industrialists do not have to be physically present before taxation officers.