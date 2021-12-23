Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab FM lays foundation stone of car parking facility in Bathinda

The car parking facility in Bathinda will help in moving towards a traffic management system, contributing to a better quality of life; having said this, the project was also inaugurated before the previous assembly poll
Punjab FM Manpreet Singh Badal said the car parking facility will help Bathinda meet its urban development demands. (HT file photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bathinda Punjab finance minister and Congress MLA from Bathinda Urban Manpreet Singh Badal laid the foundation stone of a seven-storey parking facility for cars on Wednesday. In 2016, too, the foundation stone was laid, again ahead of the assembly polls, but by former union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The project, touted as her dream project, failed to move beyond status quo over the past five years.

The main shopping zone of the city has no vehicular parking space, hence the traffic management system is highly unregulated. Spread over 1.4 acre in the heart of Bathinda city, the project has been designed to park 1,000 cars with elevators.

“The project will meet the urban development demand of the city for the next three decades,” said Manpreet, after laying the stone near the Fire Brigade Chowk, adding that the municipal corporation has placed a work order through competitive bidding, and the facility is expected to be functional by 2023. “The building will have a 40-kw solar power generation system to make it self-sufficient,” he added.

Ahead of the 2017 assembly polls, the Congress had also promised to push this project for ease of traffic management, but failed to deliver.

