Punjab goes slow on law amendment, 1,090 cr RDF stuck with Centre

Chandigarh The Punjab government is sitting on the file related to amendments in the rural development act, due to which release of ₹1,091 crore from the Centre over rural development fund (RDF) accruals has been held up. The state charges 3% RDF on the minimum support price (MSP) paid to the farmers on procurement of foodgrain; paddy in kharif and wheat in rabi seasons.

The rural development act, which provides for the charge of RDF was framed by the state assembly, and amendments to it had to be done during the Vidhan Sabha. With state polls round the corner, the government may have to bring an ordinance, however, there is no such proposal mooted by the government, so far. The next cabinet meeting is scheduled on December 23 (Thursday).

The state government has formed a sub-committee of cabinet ministers from finance, food and civil supplies, agriculture, and rural development and panchayats. “The matter was raised in the last meeting of the council of ministers. Let us see how soon the amendments are done,” said a cabinet minister on the request of anonymity.

As per the provisional cost-sheet for the paddy procurement than ended in November, the RDF could be recovered from the Centre before December 31, otherwise the Centre might reject the release. Sources added that the present dispensation in the state is not keen to close the matter and wants to take beyond the upcoming polls.

In February, the Centre’s food and public distribution system ministry had asked the state to amend the act and make it specific to the usage other than populist schemes such as debt waiver and releasing funds for sangat darshan programmes run by the former CM Parkash Singh Badal. An amount of ₹4,610 crore was given in debt waiver to the farmers, as a pre-poll promise that former Capt Amarinder Singh had promised, ahead of 2017 elections in Punjab.

“Instead, the RDF could be used to check distress sale among farmers and upgrade of the procurement system,” February’s communication from the Centre had suggested to Punjab.

The Centre wants that as the RDF comes from its consolidated fund, it should go into the consolidated fund of the state government and be made part of the budget. To the contrary, the fund is kept-off budget. The department has also sought its audit.