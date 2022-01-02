Punjab govt fooling public, claim those selected as asst profs

Patiala With recruitment of 1,091 assistant professors stuck in legal complexities, candidates who have been selected have accused the state government of fooling the state’s residents in their name. These candidates claim that the state government was issuing false advertisements, claiming that 1,091 assistant professors had been recruited successfully.

“The reality, however, is that the process has been halted and the issue is in Punjab and Haryana high court due to the failure of state government in putting up its case in a legally sound manner,” selected candidates have lamented.

Nirbhai Singh, one of the candidates, said, “What is point of giving advertisements and installing billboards and banners for the recruitment process when our future still remains uncertain.”

A section of applicants had filed a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging that the question papers of Punjabi and Mathematics were leaked well before the exams were conducted from November 20-22. Others objected to additional five marks given to guest faculty.

In complete contrast to the dilemma before the selected candidates, hundreds of guest faculty, already working as assistant professors in government colleges across Punjab, continue their protest against the state government for conducting these fresh recruitments. These teachers have been camping outside the house of higher education minister Pargat Singh in Jalandhar.

Harminder Singh, president, Punjab Guest Faculty Assistant Professors’ Association, said, “The government is not serious about our demands. Some of us have been working in government college for 20 years, and now we find that we have no job security.”