Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab records 7,699 Covid cases; 33 deaths
others

Punjab records 7,699 Covid cases; 33 deaths

The total number of Covid cases now number nearly 7.1 lakh in Punjab; to date, the virus has claimed lives of nearly 17,000 persons, with active cases at nearly 49,000.
Punjab’s concern, now, is on the deaths that have touched a 100 over the past three days, in the week leading up to January 26. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab registered 7,699 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, also recording 33 deaths, the highest single-day toll that the infectious virus, has taken in this wave. The positivity rate of the state, however, touched the lowest figure over the past week of 16.65%.

The state, however, has seen more than 100 deaths over the past three days; this is a fresh source of concern for the administration. SAS Nagar registered the highest number of 1,244 cases; followed by 939 in Ludhiana; 759 in Jalandhar; 654 in Amritsar; 517 in Bathinda; 414 in Hoshiarpur; 369 in Sangrur; 359 in Patiala; 291 in Ropar; 254 in Tarn Taran and 246 in Muktsar.

The maximum number of deaths, seven, were registered in Ludhiana; four in Ferozepur and four in SAS Nagar. With 7,210 persons recovered from the virus, the number of cured persons is now 6,42,335. To date, the virus has claimed lives of 16,948 persons; with total Covid cases at 7,07,847. The number of active cases is now 48,564.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-CM BADAL’S HOSPITAL

STAY EXTENDED BY TWO DAYS

In Ludhiana, where former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, 94, who had tested Covid positive and was scheduled to be discharged from hospital, was kept under observation for two days; the veteran Akali leader had developed fever again. Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, Hero Dayanand Heart Institute (HDHI), confirmed that his stay had been extended due to fever. He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP