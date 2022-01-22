Punjab records 7,699 Covid cases; 33 deaths

Chandigarh Punjab registered 7,699 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, also recording 33 deaths, the highest single-day toll that the infectious virus, has taken in this wave. The positivity rate of the state, however, touched the lowest figure over the past week of 16.65%.

The state, however, has seen more than 100 deaths over the past three days; this is a fresh source of concern for the administration. SAS Nagar registered the highest number of 1,244 cases; followed by 939 in Ludhiana; 759 in Jalandhar; 654 in Amritsar; 517 in Bathinda; 414 in Hoshiarpur; 369 in Sangrur; 359 in Patiala; 291 in Ropar; 254 in Tarn Taran and 246 in Muktsar.

The maximum number of deaths, seven, were registered in Ludhiana; four in Ferozepur and four in SAS Nagar. With 7,210 persons recovered from the virus, the number of cured persons is now 6,42,335. To date, the virus has claimed lives of 16,948 persons; with total Covid cases at 7,07,847. The number of active cases is now 48,564.

Ex-CM BADAL’S HOSPITAL

STAY EXTENDED BY TWO DAYS

In Ludhiana, where former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, 94, who had tested Covid positive and was scheduled to be discharged from hospital, was kept under observation for two days; the veteran Akali leader had developed fever again. Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, Hero Dayanand Heart Institute (HDHI), confirmed that his stay had been extended due to fever. He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.