Punjab reports first Omicron case, man back from Spain tests positive

Jalandhar/Chandigarh/Patiala: Punjab reported its first Omicron case with a 36-year-old SBS Nagar man, who returned from Spain earlier this month, testing positive for the new variant of coronavirus, confirmed SBS Nagar deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man, who arrived at Chak Ramu in Mukandpur block of the district on December 4, visited his relatives, a health official said. The man tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival. However, he tested positive on December 12, he said.

He was then admitted to a hospital and his samples were sent for genome sequencing at a facility set up at the Government Medical College, Patiala, the official added.

“The genome sequencing report declaring him positive for the Omicron variant came on December 28,” said district epidemiologist Dr Jagdeep.

The man was tested again on December 25 and his report came negative, following which he was discharged from the hospital, the officer said.

He said: “After the 36-year-old man tested positive, we started the contact tracing process as per the protocol and two family members of the infected person, aged 70 and 35, also tested positive. All three were admitted to a separate ward in the hospital and were discharged after they recovered from the infection.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DC said the source patient has tested negative twice and his contacts too tested negative before they got discharged.

Spurt in Covid cases in Punjab, reports 100 infections in a day

Punjab on Wednesday saw a massive jump in Covid-19 cases as the state recorded 100 new infections up 51 a day before, according to a medical bulletin. This is the highest single-day rise in infections in the state in past over four months.

The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.62%, the bulletin said.

With fresh cases, state’s infections tally reached 6,04,428. The number of active cases in the state also rose to 449 from 390 on Tuesday.

Among fresh cases, maximum 26 were reported in Pathankot, followed by 18 in Patiala, the bulletin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 53 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,299 it said.

Till now, 16,642 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

Ramp up testing, vaccination: Soni

Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni on Wednesday directed the health department to ramp up testing and vaccination in the State considering the possibility of third wave.

Presiding over a meeting of the health department, Soni took stock of the Covid situation in the state. Health department officials apprised the minister that the positive result rate of testing related to Covid cases stands at 0.3%, which has increased a bit during the past few days. Till now, the state has seen only a single case of Omicron, which was asymptomatic and was found negative after 13 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said 84% people have been administered the first dose while the percentage of those having got the second jab stands at 44%.

Central team visits Patiala

A four-member central team on Wednesday visited Patiala to take stock of preparations to tackle the Covid situation and spurt in Omicron cases in the country.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said the central teams are touring 10 states to take stock of Covid situation.

Dr Singh said the team held meetings with health and civil officials to review the situation. The team members also visited isolation centres at government medical college and hospital, Mata Kaushlya Hospital, and Viral Research and Diagnostic (VRD) laboratory at medical college.