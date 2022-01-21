Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Punjab sees another spike in Covid with 7,986 cases

The positivity rate of the state also remained 18.76% on Thursday, with SAS Nagar district registering the maximum rate of 40% with 1,360 cases
Punjab now has have over 47,000 active Covid cases, with 16,882 deaths also reported in the state. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab on Thursday registered another spike in Covid cases with daily count recorded at 7,986 cases, and death toll from the virus reaching 31 over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate of the state also remained 18.76% on Thursday, with SAS Nagar district registering the maximum rate of 39.99% with 1,360 cases.

Ludhiana district registered maximum 1,048 cases, 975 in Jalandhar, 631 in Bathinda , 545 in Hoshiarpur, 525 in Amritsar. Active cases in the state are now 47,400 cases. Amritsar registered the maximum deaths at seven, as did Patiala, which also reported 473 new cases.

With 5,932 persons recovered from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,28,244, the state government bulletin said. To date, 16,882 deaths have been reported in the state with 6,84,664 persons found positive. Over 3 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

