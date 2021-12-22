Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab to file status report on probe in sacrilege cases by Jan 21

Punjab has told the Punjab and Haryana high court in response to a plea that Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim had filed.
Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim has sought directions that CBI be tasked with to continue the probe into sacrilege FIRs of 2015. (HT file)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it would file a status report on probe into sacrilege cases of 2015, by January 21. The submissions was made during the resumed hearing of a plea from Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has approached the HC, seeking that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be asked to continue with the probe into sacrilege FIRs of 2015.

The plea was filed on December 13 and seeks quashing of the notification of September 6, 2018 by Punjab government wide which the consent given to CBI to investigate three FIRs of sacrilege cases has been withdrawn. It has also sought directions that CBI be tasked with to continue the probe into these FIRs. It also prays that the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab police be stayed.

Ram Rahim is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak following his conviction in two rape cases and two murder cases, all of 2002. Punjab Police have questioned him twice this year, in its probe into sacrilege cases. Recently, many other dera functionaries have also been quizzed by the SIT. According to the Punjab Police, the dera head has emerged as a main “conspirator”.

As per the dera head, the statement which is being cited as basis for launching this probe against him was obtained in July 2020. But now suddenly, SIT has swung into action.

The SIT probe is for the sole purpose of “implicating” the petitioner and members of the Dera Sacha Sauda and gain electoral benefit in February 2022 polls in Punjab, he claims. The plea also says that Vidhan Sabha has no power to enter into working of the executive and the resolution of August 2018 on withdrawal of cases from the CBI and entrusting it to state police SIT is hit by the separation of powers between legislators and executive.

