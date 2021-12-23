Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab transport minister lays foundation stone of Bhadaur, Nabha bus stands

After laying the foundation stone, Warring promised the state’s citizens that this would be completed within the stipulated time and cost
Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring after the Nabha, Bhadaur bus stands were important, as they had been long-pending demands of the residents. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Barnala Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring laid the foundation stone of the 2.1 crore modernisation project of Bhadaur bus stand on Thursday. Warring added, “The work of modernisation will completed in six months, with residents getting access to the best of facilities.”

He said that the modernisation entails five bays for streamlining of passenger entry into buses, an enquiry centre, canteen, drinking water and toilet facility for commuters. The bus stand is named after Sardar Gurdev Singh as he had donated the land for this bus stand.

Warring also laid the foundation stone for a bus stand at Nabha in Patiala district. “This has been a long-pending demand of residents and the project will cost 4 crore.”

