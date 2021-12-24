{Punjabi University fake billing scam} HC dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of nine accused

Chandigarh The high court on Thursday dismissed anticipatory bail pleas of nine accused, including some employees, in a fake billing scam reported in Punjabi University, Patiala. Those who got no relief from the high court are Ravi Kapoor, Harpreet Singh, Yogesh Kumar, Sukhdeep Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Dalip Kumar, Parminder Singh, Harpreet Singh and Naveen Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR in question was registered on August 1 on allegations of misappropriation of funds of the varsity by several of its employees, students and some outsiders as well. The allegations were of preparing forged and fabricated bills and securing release of huge amounts as scholarships.

The amounts were got credited in the accounts of known persons by the accused and from whom they subsequently used to get back some amount in cash.

They accused had approached the high court earlier this month, arguing that they had suffered at the hands of their colleague Nishu Chaudhary, who on the basis of false representation had talked them into allowing him to get amounts deposited in their accounts. Later, Chaudhary used to ask them to withdraw the said amounts in cash and to give it to him. Some of the petitioners had argued that he had extended loans which the innocent, gullible employees had taken and in some cases had also returned back the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court observed that there is documentary evidence against all the accused of having benefited of huge amounts ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹90 lakh, which stands substantiated from the bank account statements that the investigating agency had collected.

“In order to know about the exact extent of misappropriation/embezzlement and the manner in which the same was committed, the custodial interrogation of the petitioners would certainly be required,” the bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, observed adding that one cannot lose sight of the fact that the amount misappropriated is the amount which was to be used for extending benefits to the needy and deserving students as scholarships, including benefits to the scheduled castes and scheduled communities, who all stands deprived of the huge amount.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}