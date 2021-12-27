Punjabis will not let outsider Kejriwal win, claims Channi

Rohno Kalan (Ludhiana) On a day the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the leading party by winning 14 of 35 wards in Chandigarh municipal corporation polls, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi warned its party chief Arvind Kejriwal against building castles in the air of winning the state.

“Proud Punjabis will never let an outsider like Kejriwal rule them. Punjabis are capable for leading their own state and do need not an outsider like him,” Channi told a gathering in Rohno Kalan village near Khanna.

He inaugurated a sports park, a panchayat ghar and a park. He added that while his government was implementing the common man’s agenda, Kejriwal was promising the moon to people in Punjab, rather than working for the betterment of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ of Delhi. Kejriwal is best at rolling out bundles of lies, he alleged, adding that before the 2017 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, the AAP supremo had given a “guarantee” that he would throw Bikram Singh Majithia behind bars for his involvement with the drug mafia.

“When the AAP failed to form the government in Punjab, the same Kejriwal offered unconditional apology to Majithia in court, and that too on AAP letterhead,” he said, adding that raids were on to arrest Majithia.

He alleged that the Uncle-nephew relationship between former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Bikram Singh Majithia was now an open secret now, as the former has been issuing statements in favour of the Akali leader.

On the pro-people initiatives of his government, he claimed that power bill arrears of ₹1,500 crore had been waived, power rates for domestic consumers have been reduced by ₹3 per unit, bills to the tune of ₹1,200 crore had been waived in rural areas, water charges brought down to ₹50 and rates for sand had been significantly reduced.

“To check illegal sand mining, the state government will give a reward of ₹25,000 to those who provide proof of violation of norms,” the CM said.

Cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said due to pro-people policies of the CM, a large number of industries are being set up in the state. He added that his grandfather and former CM Beant Singh sacrificed his life for peace and communal harmony of the state.