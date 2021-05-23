Pvt hospitals to start on-campus vaccination drives for corporate firms from Monday

PUNE After starting inoculation for the 18-44-year age group, private hospitals in Pune will now to start on-campus vaccination drives for employees of corporate firms, from Monday.

Ruby Hall clinic, Noble hospital and Sahyadri hospital, have confirmed the on-campus drives.

The hospitals have priced each dose of Covishield for corporates at Rs1,200, following a decision taken on the price by the Pune Hospitals Association.

Private hospitals are charging regular citizens ₹900 per dose of Covishield, to get their jabs.

“We have received the vaccine doses and have already started vaccinations from our hospital. We have signed MoUs with several corporates like TCS and Tech Mahindra to vaccinate their employees. These firms have already taken all the necessary permissions and approvals. From Monday onwards, we will start the vaccination drive on their campuses,” said Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic.

Ruby Hall, along with Noble hospital, began vaccinating the 18-44 age group from Friday.

“We would like to highlight that the government should should allow those within the age group of 18-44 years to walk-in. Currently, this facility is only allowed for the age group of 45+ people. The number of youngsters coming in for vaccination is huge. We have already sent a request letter in this regards to the Pune district administration,” he added.

Noble hospital in Hadapsar is also starting vaccination inside Magarpatta city from Monday. “We are checking our logistics and other preparations to start the vaccination at Magarpatta city. It will be for everyone including employees of corporate firms and local residents, along with staff of the township. First a dry run will be done on Monday and once everything goes out smoothly, the process will accelerate as per the supply of doses.” said Dr H K Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital.

Currently, at least 12 hospitals in the city have started inoculation for the 18-44 age group. All those getting jabs are required to register on Cowin given that walk-ins are not allowed.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar medical director at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “We have started the vaccination from our hospital for citizens. However, we have not yet received any demand from any of the corporates. We can offer them service as per the requirement.”

All these hospitals from the city have procured doses directly from the Covishield manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), based in Pune.

Questions sent on email to SII, on whether it has started supplying Covishield doses directly to corporates and number of doses being provided to private hospitals to inoculate the 18 to 44-year age group went unanswered until the time of going to press.