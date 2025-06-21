Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

PWD minister orders action against untreated sewage discharge in Delhi

ByAaditya Khatwani
Jun 21, 2025 05:34 AM IST

The inspections are meant to ensure that the plants have been properly installed and are fully functional

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Friday ordered immediate action against the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial waste in the Capital, PWD said in a statement.

Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Verma. (HT Photo)
Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Verma. (HT Photo)

The concerned departments were ordered to inspect commercial, industrial, and all other establishments which are legally mandated to have Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) or Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) installed and operating. The inspections are meant to ensure that the plants have been properly installed and are fully functional, and that the establishments are complying with existing environmental norms.

Legal action will be taken against any establishment which is found to be violating these norms, and penalties will be enforced under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. A centralised monitoring system will be created in the form of a real-time electronic dashboard, which will track inspections, violations, and corrective actions.

The concerned departments have also been instructed to coordinate with each other to eliminate bureaucratic delays, and to submit bi-monthly compliance reports to the minister’s office.

“This is a crisis that can no longer be ignored. Delhi cannot afford to let untreated sewage flow into its lifelines. No polluter will be spared. We will act, and act fast,” said Verma.

News / Cities / Other Cities / PWD minister orders action against untreated sewage discharge in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On