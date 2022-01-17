Questioning Channi’s position as Punjab CM after polls suicidal: Rana Gurjeet

Jalandhar Asserting that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had done an ‘exceedingly outstanding job’ in his three-month tenure to date, senior Congress leader and technical education minister Rana Gurjeet Singh on Monday said raising a question mark on his continuation as the CM, if the party returns to power can be suicidal.

“The issue of chief ministership was settled for the Congress in Punjab, three months ago. and there is no need for any further debates or discussions about it,” Rana said in a statement issued on Monday. The note also regretted that confusing signals were being circulated about the fate of the CM, when he was leading from the front and that too when elections have already been announced.

“When you already have a CM, who is doing a great job, why put a question mark about his continuing after winning the elections?” he asked, while asserting, it will be unfair to Channi to make him lead the party into elections, and keep suspense about his own position in future.

“It will not only be political unwise, but suicidal to raise question marks about his continuation as the Punjab CM, after winning the elections under his leadership,” he claimed, adding, “When you have ‘tried-and-tested’ the CM, who proved his mettle in a brief period of three months, why do you want to experiment with someone unknown and untested?” he asked, requesting the party high command to set all speculation to rest by making Channi’s position clear. “It is in the interest of the party,” he added.