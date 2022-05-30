Quite unnatural that a father-in-law will commit rape of his daughter-in-law: Allahabad HC
“It is quite unnatural that a father-in-law will commit rape of his daughter-in-law along with another person in our Indian culture,” observed the Allahabad high court while granting pre-arrest bail to a man accused of raping his daughter-in-law.
Granting anticipatory bail to one Babu Khan, Justice Ajit Singh observed, “Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, considering that the accusation might have been made falsely with the object of injuring or humiliating his (applicant’s) reputation in society, and also considering the apex court’s decisions, the anticipatory bail is granted”.
“In the event of arrest of the applicant, he shall be released on anticipatory bail on his fulfilling certain conditions,” the court added.
The FIR was lodged by the alleged victim against her father-in-law, Babu Khan, under sections 376 (rape) and other sections of IPC at Janakpuri police station of Saharanpur district. It was alleged in FIR that on March 1, 2018, at around 6 pm, her father-in-law and the co-accused came to the house of the victim’s brother when she was alone and asked about the whereabouts of her brother. When the victim said that her brother was not at home, her father-in-law started abusing her. It was further mentioned in the FIR that the alleged victim was pushed onto the bed by her father-in-law and then both the accused tried to rape her.
During the court proceedings, the counsel for the applicant contended that similarly placed co-accused Mohammad Harron had already been granted anticipatory bail by this court. The case of the applicant stands on an identical footing, and hence, the applicant is also entitled to anticipatory bail on the ground of parity. “The applicant is having definite apprehension that he may be arrested by the police at any time,” the counsel for the applicant added.
“Though the state counsel opposed the request for anticipatory bail of the applicant, he did not dispute the claim of parity,” the court said while granting anticipatory bail in its decision dated May 18.
